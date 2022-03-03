Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($71.91) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($57.87) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.13 ($67.56).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €52.65 ($59.16) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.64 and its 200 day moving average is €57.23. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

