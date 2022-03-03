DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $145,797.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.71 or 1.00071487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00080325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

