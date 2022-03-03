Datamine FLUX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,339.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $327,584.69 and approximately $2,339.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06541586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.21 or 0.99951141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00026116 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,155,272 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.