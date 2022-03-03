Datto (NYSE:MSP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. Datto has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,013 shares of company stock worth $3,564,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 300.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datto by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the second quarter worth $2,230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 28.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

