David Awram Sells 65,700 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director David Awram sold 65,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$591,483.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 332,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,989,289.71.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, David Awram sold 23,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35.

On Thursday, December 23rd, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$9.43 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 52.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

