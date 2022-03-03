David M. Sheffield Sells 1,006 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $135.82 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

