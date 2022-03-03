David Matthew Stark Sells 6,452 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Matthew Stark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

