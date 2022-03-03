David Weinberg Sells 56,722 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

