DeFiner (FIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $207,641.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. DeFiner has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $207,641.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiner has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00035076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00105545 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,006,256 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

