DeHive (DHV) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. DeHive has a market capitalization of $274,110.11 and approximately $234,521.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.43 or 0.06653088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,413.42 or 1.00100561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.