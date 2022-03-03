Derrick A. Roman Buys 7,500 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
