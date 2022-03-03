Derrick A. Roman Buys 7,500 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,141 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

