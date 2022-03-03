Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.79) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on freenet in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.93) target price on freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.27 ($27.27).

Shares of FNTN opened at €24.05 ($27.02) on Monday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a one year high of €32.92 ($36.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.06 and its 200-day moving average is €22.85.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

