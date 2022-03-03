Diamond (DMD) Reaches Market Cap of $7.13 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $15,237.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00004417 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001406 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00043902 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,668,171 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

