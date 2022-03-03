Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Digimarc stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,808. The stock has a market cap of $414.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.34. Digimarc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digimarc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digimarc by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

