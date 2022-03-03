Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $135.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

