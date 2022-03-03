DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.91. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $37,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

