Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.16 Million Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,322,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Construction Partners stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

