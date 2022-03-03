Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.05% of Beazer Homes USA worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

BZH opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $540.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

