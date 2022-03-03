Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.98% of York Water worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in York Water by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter worth $1,761,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter worth $1,264,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in York Water by 21.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in York Water in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.36. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

