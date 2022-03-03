Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,984 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

