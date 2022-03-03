Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,725 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of First Internet Bancorp worth $19,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $479.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.