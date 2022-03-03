Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,960 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.28% of Radiant Logistics worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 61.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $341.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

