Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.68% of NeoPhotonics worth $16,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $810.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

