Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,159 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 32,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

