Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94. 456,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 349,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78. The company has a current ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 41.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

In other Discovery Silver news, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe purchased 23,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$45,984.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,044,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,005,885.44. Also, Director William Murray John purchased 35,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 420,600 shares in the company, valued at C$757,080. Insiders have purchased 74,550 shares of company stock worth $137,814 in the last ninety days.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.