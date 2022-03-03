Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 4,190 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AON were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AON by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in AON by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.40. 3,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.49. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.