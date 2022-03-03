Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.
DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
