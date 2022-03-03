Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.