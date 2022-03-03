Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 4,142 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 427.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,771. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.02. The company has a market capitalization of $202.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

