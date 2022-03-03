DNB Asset Management AS Buys 54,981 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 1,599,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,487,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.