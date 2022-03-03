DNB Asset Management AS Buys 89,920 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 612,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,920 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $71,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

