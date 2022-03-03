DNB Asset Management AS Has $60.33 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $60,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $740.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $824.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $880.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

