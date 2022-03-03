DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,417 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $263,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.46. The stock had a trading volume of 306,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

