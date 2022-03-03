DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $107,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

