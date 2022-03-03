DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $226.40. The company had a trading volume of 161,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,808. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

