Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $7.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.91. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,315. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.35. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $65,268,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

