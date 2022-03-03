Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Down to $51.23

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.23, but opened at $49.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.