Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Announces Earnings Results

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BROS traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 3,692,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,669. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,018,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

