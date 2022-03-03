Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.