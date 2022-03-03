Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.60. 54,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,379. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

