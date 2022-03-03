Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ETN. Barclays reduced their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,528. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Eaton by 33,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 95,285 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eaton by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 105,746 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.