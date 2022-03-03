Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

