Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $20.34.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
