Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 5,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,544. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating ) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

