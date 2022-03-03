Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 5,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,544. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $13.05.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
