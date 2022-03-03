Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.