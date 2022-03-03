Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

