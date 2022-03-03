Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 2,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $10.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 56,283 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,512 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $242,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

