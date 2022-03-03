Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:EXG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 2,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $10.81.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
