EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Tops $0.0083

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. EDRCoin has a market cap of $24,295.14 and approximately $16.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EDRcoin – is the currency, aimed not only to enrichment, but also for saving the Earth resources. It means that part of income system will be used to help recovery worldwide forests, and in addition, for the development of new solar power plants. “

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.