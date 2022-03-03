EDUCare Tops 1-Day Volume of $250,622.00 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $504,191.82 and $250,622.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

