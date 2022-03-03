Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ESALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:ESALY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.69. 37,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Research analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

