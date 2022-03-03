Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0055 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Electroneum has a market cap of $99.35 million and approximately $220,908.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,914,431,977 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.