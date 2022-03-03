ELM Advisors LLC Buys 2,480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. 570,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,443,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

